Indianapolis Hosts World AIDS Day Event

INDIANAPOLIS — World AIDS Day was recognized by many Sunday afternoon at the Indianapolis Public Library.

“There is still an epidemic going on,” explained event organizer and artivist Todd Fuqua.

The library entrance was full of artwork and stories of Hoosiers living with HIV. The exhibit will be featured for the next few weeks.

“World AIDS Day is a chance to both remember people that we've lost to the disease, but also celebrate those that are thriving and are resilient and continuing to live with the disease,” Fuqua added.

wrtv

Marion County is still seeing a large amount of HIV cases.

According to AIDSVu, over 5,000 Hoosiers in Marion County are currently living with HIV, which ranks alongside some of the highest rates in the country.

“Black residents are 10 and a half times more likely to get HIV than their white counterparts. So I would say we not only have an HIV crisis, but we have a black HIV crisis here in Indianapolis And so I think by having this event, it's keeping it in the forefront,” Fuqua added.

wrtv

Rachel Biddle serves on the frontlines of the epidemic for Step Up Inc. The organization works to provide free testing and resources to HIV patients.

She says it’s important to have a conversation about HIV.

“We need to talk about it to de-stigmatize it because once people know and understand what HIV is and how it does affect your body, they're not as scared,” explained Biddle. “Having more resources, advertising, and education would be really beneficial.”

More resources are available across the state. To learn more, visit the Family and Social Services website or dial 2-1-1.

RELATED | Removing the stigma of HIV & AIDS