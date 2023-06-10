Indianapolis Indians honor Covington teenager who died by suicide during Friday night’s game

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Indians took a stand to strike out bullying by honoring a Covington teenager who died by suicide after being bullied.

Terry Badger II is living out his son’s dream.

“I’m trying to hold it all in right now,” Terry said.

His son, Terry Badger III, also known as TB3, dreamed of playing on fields just like the one found at Victory Field, with crowds cheering his name

However, that dream was taken away.

“It replays every day of my life. Every day. It was the worst day of my life,” Terry said. “The thing I’m thinking in the back of my head is that he’s here.”

The 13-year-old killed himself in March, blaming bullies for his suicide.

Provided by family

The Indianapolis Indians held a ceremony to honor TB3. The field was marked with the number 44 — the same number he wore on his back.

“He loved the outdoors and shined in the classroom and on the baseball field,” the announcement honoring TB3 at the Indians game said.

The first pitch of Friday night’s baseball game was thrown by TB3’s uncle with his family and baseball friends standing nearby.

It was a day to remember, and one with purpose.

“I told him every day, ‘You keep doing work. You have a purpose, and you keep doing work all around the world,’” Terry said.

WRTV

Now, the work TB3 is putting in even after death is a message to strike out bullying.

“He was a protector. He didn’t want to see people getting picked on. He would help that person,” Terry said. “You never know what another kid is going through. Just accept people for who they are.”

TB3’s family is hoping to use his story to stop anything like this from happening again.

“I don’t want anyone else to feel that way. I don’t want any other kid to have to go through this stuff,” Terry said.

A new state law regarding bullying in schools is named after TB3.

The bill requires schools to investigate bullying and inform the parents of the victim within three days, and the parents of the accused bully within five days.

In extreme cases, the victim or the bully can be transferred to another school, at the victim’s request.

The law will be in place when school starts back up later this year.

