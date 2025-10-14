Indianapolis International Airport not showing Kristi Noem video blaming Democrats for shutdown

INDIANAPOLIS — Several airports across the country, including the Indianapolis International Airport, are refusing to air a Homeland Security video featuring Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem blaming Democrats for the ongoing government shutdown.

Indianapolis Airport Authority officials told WRTV in a statement on Tuesday, "The Indianapolis International Airport does not display content that is expressly political or partisan."

RELATED | Several airports refusing to air Noem's video blaming Democrats for shutdown

In the video, intended to be played at various TSA checkpoints, Noem says, "Democrats in Congress refuse to fund the federal government. And because of this, many of our operations are impacted, and most of our TSA employees are working without pay."

Critics of the video say it violates the Hatch Act, a federal law that ensures "federal programs are administered in a nonpartisan fashion."

The government shutdown is approaching its third week as Republicans and Democrats fight to pass a spending bill.

Scripps News Group reported, "House Republicans have passed a measure to keep spending levels roughly the same, while Democrats are demanding that any bill include an extension of tax credits to prevent a sharp rise in health care costs next year."