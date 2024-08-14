Watch Now
News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local News

Actions

Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum to auction off 11 cars to support its endowment

ims museum closed.jpg
WRTV
The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum remains closed for renovations.
ims museum closed.jpg
Posted
and last updated

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum is selling off some legendary and prized automobiles as a way to help finance the future.

The museum is partnering with the famed Sotheby's auction house to sell 11 cars to increase its endowment and to help ensure long-term financial sustainability.

One of the cars, a 1954 Mercedes-Benz W196 Streamliner is estimated to sell for between 50 and 70 million dollars.

Screenshot 2024-08-13 204927.jpg

Also up for auction is the Le mans winning 1964 Ferrari 250 LM.

Screenshot 2024-08-13 204603.jpg

The vehicles will be sold at multiple sales late this year and into 2025. The oldest cars are from 1907, 1908 and 1911.

The museum is currently undergoing a massive renovation to become more modern, interactive and better showcase its massive collection of racing memorabilia.

WATCH | IMS Museum closes until April 2025 for renovations

IMS museum closes until April 2025 for renovations

It is set to reopen in April.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.