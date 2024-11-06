Indianapolis preparing for winter weather, potholes

INDIANAPOLIS — As the temperature drops, the number of potholes around Indianapolis tends to increase.

Southwest Indy resident Dustin Bazemore has seen the impact of the road damage firsthand.

“I’m very worried about it. You can see examples up and down our street of where there's no shoulder left in the road, where the giant potholes had been filled," explained Bazemore. "I've had cars slide off into my drive, into my ditch. I've had folks hit the potholes and blow tires. I've had pieces of cars flying into my yard."

On Wednesday, Mayor Joe Hogsett and the Department of Public Works hosted a press conference to announce their improved winter road safety plans.

"Today's announcement is particularly important," explained Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett. "It puts the city on notice that DPW is ready. But the residents of our city have a role to play in making sure that their commutes are safe and cleared. If they could stay out of the way of these big trucks and let them do their work, we'll be safer and it'll be more convenient for our residents."

The city announced a partnership with AFSCME Local #725 to hire 64 CDL-licensed drivers to help plow the roads this winter.

"It has been incredibly successful in ensuring we have the workforce necessary to keep our roads clear during winter weather and remains a great professional growth opportunity for those who join our team," explained DPW director Brandon Herget.

City leaders hope the investment will lead to safer roads during the winter months.

“It allows us the time to make sure that our staff are trained, it cuts down on our overtime budget, and the salt budget as well," Herget explained. "We set a record this year by getting that hot mix asphalt earlier than ever before in the City of Indianapolis if you recall. And so I'm certain that the team is going to be prepared to do that again next season."

Hogsett agreed.

"We need to keep in mind that these are important investments we're making in our infrastructure to keep the roadways cleared and tires preserved," he said.

Bazemore appreciates the effort the city is taking but would rather see more interest in fixing roads around the city.

“I just wish that they would put more into infrastructure, into our roads, and make it easier for us to commute and get around and safer for our children," said Bazemore.

The city has an online Indy Pothole viewerwhere residents can report and track the progress of pothole damages around the city.