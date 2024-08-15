Indianapolis proposing upgrades to Georgia Street

INDIANAPOLIS — Georgia Street could evolving as the city hopes to bring to new events to the Indiana Convention Center.

“We’re hoping to take what is now a roadway that already has some pedestrian focus to it and make it more pedestrian focused,” shared Department of Metropolitan Development Director, Megan Vukusich.

WRTV Aerial photo of the section of Georgia Street that is being considered.

This week, the department will propose eliminating a lane of Georgia Street traffic in-between Illinois Street and Capitol Avenue. The extra space would allow the city and the convention center to develop more space for big events.

“We’re trying to make it a green space, an outdoor event space that's driven largely by our clients,” explained Executive Director of the Indiana Convention Center, Andy Mallon. “They are looking for outdoor space. It's becoming easier to be outdoors, even in the winter and when it's hot in the summer. So, we want to provide that to them and make that a selling point.”

WRTV This map shows the area where the department of metropolitan development is proposing changes.

For the city, it’s connecting more outdoor space for the public to enjoy.

“We have initiatives underway, such as Spark on the Circle and the downtown canal,” Vukusich shared. “Georgia Street is going to hopefully join that inventory of downtown public spaces that everyone can enjoy.”

It’s setting up a new era for Indianapolis.

“What I'm really excited about is how our downtown is sort of rebuilding itself, starting with the expansion of the convention center and the new and improved Georgia Street,” Mallon said.

The proposal is still in the works and would need approval from the City County Council before construction can begin.

Vukusich hopes the area can open around the same time as the Signia Hotel in 2026.