Indianapolis Public Library adding Sunday hours at Pike, Franklin Road branches

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Public Library said it will be expanding services at the Pike and Franklin Road branches beginning April 12. The branches will be open on Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., joining six other branches operating on a seven-day schedule.

According to a press release, the move allows for greater flexibility for visitors and continues to provide access to essential services such as free internet, job resources and educational support.

“Adding Sunday hours to two of our branches is about meeting people where they are,” John Helling, Chief Public Services Officer, said in the release. “This change helps ensure more members of our community can access the free books, resources, programs, and support they need, when they need it.”

More information about branch hours and services can be found here.

__