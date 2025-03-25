Indianapolis Public Schools weighs in on how to sneak in learning on Spring Break

INDIANAPOLIS— Spring break is in full swing for many families, including those at Indianapolis Public Schools.

WRTV sat down with a family from James Garfield Elementary to talk about their plans.

Brothers Liam and Harrison, 3rd and 4th graders at Garfield are making the most of their spring break by visiting local attractions like the Indianapolis Zoo, Garfield Park and the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis.

Their dad says it’s the perfect way to combine fun with learning, especially since the boys are passionate about science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM).

“We love the Children’s Museum because it’s a great place for our kids to keep their little brains flowing while still having fun,” said Benjamin Taylor.

The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis, known as one of the largest and most innovative children's museums in the world, has a unique way of blending entertainment and education.

Dr. Lori Hart, IPS Counseling Coordinator says it's always good to find a balance between leisure and learning.

“Being present with your children and having deeper conversations can open doors to educational opportunities,” said Hart. “It’s about connecting with your kids and exploring topics that spark their curiosity.”

Dr. Hart says helping the kids plan out the week is a great way to get everyone together.

"I think having the kids help you plan in advance is a great way to change their routines at home," said Hart. "Maybe they're going to help you cook for the week, or they're going to help plan activities for the week."

As Liam and Harrison’s dad puts it, spring break doesn’t have to be all about relaxation and play—it can also be an opportunity for kids to keep their minds active.

For ideas on where to go this Spring Break click HERE.