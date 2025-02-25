Indianapolis school using music, art to help teach the importance of Black History Month

INDIANAPOLIS — Teaching the next generation the importance of Black history is exactly what one Indianapolis school is working to do.

“We are paying homage to some of the artists that have paved the way through music and theatre and prolific Black artists,” Dayquan Vance said.

Vance is the performing arts teacher at Circle City Prep. The Indianapolis charter school, located on the city’s far east side, opened in 2017.

“Black culture is something that is very prolific here. We have to continue to grow — continue to teach them so they don’t lose where they came from,” Vance added.

On Tuesday, the sound of music can be heard ringing through the gym.

“We are going to be performing in a big group and everyone is going to be watching us,” second grader Naomi Davidson told WRTV.

A group of students are practicing for their big debut on Wednesday night.

“Kids are putting on a show for Black history month and their culture and we are doing this for them,” Talia Stephens said.

It’s all a part of the school’s A Night at the Apollo performance.

“This is our seventh annual Black History Program, we are showcasing all of our students that worked so hard,” Vance told WRTV.

School leaders say the goal of the performance is simple: to show the next generation they can have confidence in anything they set their minds to while teaching the importance of Black history.

“I’m from the same culture as Black African Americans and I also want to be understood,” Stephens said.

Circle City Prep says A Night at the Apollo will be held at the school on Wednesday, Feb. 26 at 6 p.m.