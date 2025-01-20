Indianapolis to operate warming centers as freezing temps come through

INDIANAPOLIS — Hours before the freezing cold is set to hit Indianapolis, some families decided to spend Sunday Ice Skating.

"I liked it, but I can't feel my toes. It is very cold," one skater said.

They’ve never been ice skating.

wrtv

"It’s cold, so I figured it would be a good day to get out here and show the kids how to skate," her father explained.

The free Ice Skating event at The Bicentennial Pavilion was originally scheduled for Martin Luther King Jr. Day but was moved up due to frigid temperatures forecasted for Monday.

"Wear lots of layers. It's going to be cold," one dad explained.

Due to the extreme temperatures, the city of Indianapolis is opening warming centers around Marion County.

wrtv

Per a release from the Office of Public Health and Safety, "From Sunday, January 19 until Wednesday, January 22, Washington Park Family Center will serve as an overnight warming center to accommodate those needing shelter from the extreme wind chill forecasted to impact Central Indiana."

No sign-in or registration is required to access the warming center.

As the city observes Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the only family centers that will be open on Monday are Washington Park, Broad Ripple Park, and Garfield Park.

All Indy Park family centers will be open to the public to stay warm on Tuesday during regular business hours.

More information about warming centers can be found here.