Indianapolis woman without heat for weeks calls WRTV for help

INDIANAPOLIS — With temperatures as cold as they have been in Indianapolis recently, it can become dangerous for people who don't have heat.

For one Indianapolis woman, it's been her reality for weeks.

Angela Clear lives on the city's east side and rents a home. The problem is she hasn't had heat since moving in.

"42 degrees is where it was this morning when I woke up," Angela Clear said.

Clear has a few space heaters in her home and even used the oven to keep warm, despite a warning from fire departments.

"I can't really do much of anything else," she said.

Clear says she has tried contacting the property management company who rents the home to her.

She says they told her they are working on it, but it's been weeks.

"It's been really difficult. I have to wear gloves sometimes to keep my hands warm because my hands turn into icicles. I walk around with a coat sometimes. I have been shutting me and my dog in my bedroom with a space heater just so that we can stay warm," Clear said.

Twinship Property Managment told WRTV it appears rodents have chewed through all the duct work in the home and it needs replaced.

It's the same thing Clear says they told her.

"They just keep telling me they're working on it, and they send people out to get estimates and they aren't happy with how much it costs. They just won't fix it," Clear said.

Twinship Property Management told WRTV they are working on it and needed at least two bids for the project to move forward.

But, Clear has rights as a tenant.

Indiana law states landlords are required to provide working heat at all times.

IC 32-31-8-5Landlord obligations Sec. 5. A landlord shall do the following:



(1) Deliver the rental premises to a tenant in compliance with the rental agreement, and in a safe, clean, and habitable condition.

(2) Comply with all health and housing codes applicable to the rental premises

(3) Make all reasonable efforts to keep common areas of a rental premises in a clean and proper condition.

(4) Provide and maintain the following items in a rental premises in good and safe working condition, if provided on the premises at the time the rental agreement is entered into:

(A) Electrical systems. (B) Plumbing systems sufficient to accommodate a reasonable supply of hot and cold running water at all times. (C) Sanitary systems. (D) Heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems. A heating system must be sufficient to adequately supply heat at all times. (E) Elevators, if provided. (F) Appliances supplied as an inducement to the rental agreement.



Clear isn't alone; the Marion County Health Department has received more than 90 heat related calls since Saturday.

If you fall into this situation you should:



Contact your landlord

Reach out to the health department and file a complaint

File a lawsuit

Clear just hopes her heat gets fixed soon.

"Pretty much the warmest place in my life is driving back-and-forth to work," Clear said. "I'm not being rude. All I want is heat."

Twinship Property Management told WRTV they would fix her heat but couldn't provide a timeline.