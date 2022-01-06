$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold at a Speedway in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Someone who purchased a Hoosier Lottery Mega Millions ticket in Indianapolis is starting the new year with a little bit more money.

Someone who bought the winning ticket at Speedway #8057, located at 965 N. German Church Road in Indianapolis, won $1 million by matching five-out-of-five numbers and only missing the Mega Ball, according to the Hoosier Lottery.

The winning Mega Millions numbers from Tuesday's drawing are 4-6-16-21-22 and the Mega Ball is 1.

The person with the winning ticket should ensure their ticket is in a secure place, considering meeting with a financial adviser and contact the Hoosier Lottery at 1-800-955-6886.