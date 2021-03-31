2 downtown bars receive notice of violations from health department

INDIANAPOLIS — Two downtown establishments received notices of violation last weekend from the Marion County Department of Public Health.

The Patron Saint and Tiki Bob's, both located in the 200 block of South Meridian Street, were cited, according to Aliya Wishner, a spokesperson for the health department.

"Both were very cooperative in correcting issues, including making announcements to socially-distance and wear masks," Wishner said in an email.

Two other bars in Marion County received license suspensions on March 24 due to COVID-19 health code violations that occurred during the first weekend of the men's NCAA tournament.

Both Casba Bar in Broad Ripple and After 6, which is located downtown, were told to submit new risk mitigation plans detailing ways they would protect customers before they could reopen.

Local restrictions remain in effect in Marion County with bars, gyms and music venues limited to 50% capacity, while restaurants can operate at 75%.

