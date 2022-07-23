4 motorcycles involved in crash after organized motorcycle ride on I-70

INDIANAPOLIS — Four motorcycles were involved in a crash Saturday afternoon, causing two people to be seriously injured and two others to be transported to hospitals, according to Indiana State Police.
The motorcycles were part of an organized motorcycle ride called the Patriots Freedom Ride. They were tiding along I-70 when the crash happened.
No other information has been released.
This is a developing story.
TOP STORIES: Mass shooting at Greenwood Park Mall leaves multiple dead, injured | What we know about the armed civilian who killed Greenwood gunman | Married Indianapolis couple among those killed in Greenwood Park Mall mass shooting | Toddler killed in hit-and-run crash near Clearwater Village Shopping Center | Greenwood Park Mall mass shooting: First victim had a gun, no time to use it