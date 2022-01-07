Bon Jovi coming to Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on April 19

INDIANAPOLIS — Bon Jovi will perform at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on April 19 as part of a nationwide tour, the band announced Friday.

Tickets for the concert will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Jan. 21 through Ticketmaster.

The band will perform 15 concerts during its tour in April beginning with a show April 1 in Omaha, Nebraska.

Bon Jovi released its album “2020” and performed livestream performances while taking a two-year hiatus from touring during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bon Jovi last performed in Indianapolis in 2017.

