Bon Jovi coming to Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on April 19

Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
FILE - Jon Bon Jovi performs at the fifth annual Love Rocks NYC concert to benefit God's Love We Deliver at the Beacon Theatre on Thursday, June 3, 2021, in New York. Bon Jovi tested positive for COVID-19 during a rapid test just before he was set to perform a concert in Miami Beach. An announcer took to the stage to give the crowd the bad news just before Saturday, Oct. 30 concert at Loews South Beach was set to begin. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
Jon Bon Jovi
Posted at 9:49 AM, Jan 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-07 09:55:21-05

INDIANAPOLIS — Bon Jovi will perform at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on April 19 as part of a nationwide tour, the band announced Friday.

Tickets for the concert will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Jan. 21 through Ticketmaster.

The band will perform 15 concerts during its tour in April beginning with a show April 1 in Omaha, Nebraska.

Bon Jovi released its album “2020” and performed livestream performances while taking a two-year hiatus from touring during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bon Jovi last performed in Indianapolis in 2017.

