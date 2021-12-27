College Avenue to close near Broad Ripple Avenue until March

INDIANAPOLIS — One block of North College Avenue near Broad Ripple Avenue in Indianapolis will be closed until March due to a private construction project.
Starting at 6 a.m. on Jan. 1, North College Avenue will close between East 62nd Street and Broad Ripple Avenue, according to a press release from the Indianapolis Department of Public Works.
Weather permitting, North College Avenue is expected to reopen in early March, according to DPW.
The road will be closed while the construction crew has a crane in the roadway for heavy steel work, according to DPW.
IndyGo's Red Line will not be impacted as the buses will use the southbound lanes for transit in both directions, according to DPW. The parking garage on College Avenue will still be accessible for southbound traffic.
DPW provided the following detour information in the release:
Motorists traveling north on College Avenue may avoid the closure by turning left on Kessler Blvd. E Drive, then right on North Meridian Street before taking another right on 71st Street to eventually rejoin College Avenue.
Note: Nearby Carrollton Avenue is a one-way, southbound street that is not a part of the formal detour. For the safety of all road users, it should not be used by northbound traffic detouring around this closure.
Southbound vehicular traffic may turn right on 71st Street, then left on Meridian Street before turning left on to Kessler Blvd. E Drive, which intersects with College Avenue.
Pedestrians traveling north on College Avenue may turn right on to Paxton Place, then left on Carrollton Avenue before turning left again on to Broad Ripple Avenue to ultimately return to College Avenue.
Southbound pedestrians may turn left on Broad Ripple Avenue, then right on Carrollton Avenue before turning right on Paxton Place to ultimately rejoin College Avenue.
Motorists should watch for pedestrians and other vehicles as they drive through residential areas surrounding the work and obey all posted traffic signals and signage, especially noting streets that are designated one-way.