College Avenue to close near Broad Ripple Avenue until March

INDIANAPOLIS — One block of North College Avenue near Broad Ripple Avenue in Indianapolis will be closed until March due to a private construction project.

Starting at 6 a.m. on Jan. 1, North College Avenue will close between East 62nd Street and Broad Ripple Avenue, according to a press release from the Indianapolis Department of Public Works.

Weather permitting, North College Avenue is expected to reopen in early March, according to DPW.

The road will be closed while the construction crew has a crane in the roadway for heavy steel work, according to DPW.

IndyGo's Red Line will not be impacted as the buses will use the southbound lanes for transit in both directions, according to DPW. The parking garage on College Avenue will still be accessible for southbound traffic.

DPW provided the following detour information in the release: