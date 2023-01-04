Watch Now
Circle Centre Mall Chick-fil-A closes after 20 years

WRTV photo
Circle Centre Mall downtown Indianapolis.
Posted at 6:05 PM, Jan 04, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — After two decades, a Downtown Indianapolis Chick-fil-A has closed.

The Chick-fil-A inside Circle Centre Mall closed on Dec. 31, according to a statement from the company.

"It has been our pleasure to serve each and every customer at this restaurant for the past 20 years, and we look forward to continue serving the Indianapolis community at one of our nearby locations," a spokesperson told WRTV in an email.

Those at or near the mall can still get Chick-fil-A nearby. A restaurant opened at 10 E. Washington Street in August 2022.

