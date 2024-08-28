Watch Now
City of Indianapolis releases anonymous harassment tool for employees

INDIANAPOLIS — On Wednesday, the city of Indianapolis opened a new anonymous harassment reporting tool for employees.

According to a spokesperson for the Mayor Joe Hogsett's office, the tool was made available internally to all staff.

The tool was among Hogsett's solutions offered during a City-County Council meeting earlier this month following the allegations made against a former official under him.

The tool, according to the spokesperson will be ran by the city's HR department.

