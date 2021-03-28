Converse shoes honoring Crispus Attucks basketball team now on sale

INDIANAPOLIS — The new All-Star Converse design honoring the 1954-1955 Crispus Attucks High School basketball team are now on sale.

The Breaking Down Barriers campaign by Converse launched Thursday morning.

The all-Black team won the Indiana State Basketball Championship that season, marking them the first to do so, according to Indianapolis Public Schools.

Chris Hawkins, athletic director and head boys basketball coach at Crispus Attucks, helped with the design and shared the history of the program with Converse.