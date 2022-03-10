Daylight saving time 2022: When you should move your clock forward

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s almost that time again: Get ready to “spring forward,” change your clocks and lose an hour of sleep.

Daylight saving time begins at 2 a.m. Sunday, which means many clocks will automatically move ahead to 3 a.m. Others, however, will need to be changed manually.

The time change will mean darker mornings, but we’ll make up for it with an extra hour of daylight in the evenings. Sunrise will come at 7:59 a.m. Sunday, while sunset will arrive at 7:50 p.m.

We’ll reset our clocks again and “fall back” on Nov. 6 when daylight saving time comes to an end.

Indiana was a long holdout on adopting daylight saving time. The New York Times even attributed it to Eugene C. Pulliam, a political force who owned multiple newspapers in Indiana and Arizona, including the Indianapolis Star and Indianapolis News.

The Times reported in 2000 that an investment banker once noted that neither Indiana nor Arizona observed daylight saving time “because Eugene Pulliam always refused to change his clock.”

It wasn’t until 2006 when former Gov. Mitch Daniels signed a bill making Indiana the 48th state to observe the seasonal transition of moving ahead — in most of the state — to Eastern Daylight Time in the spring and switching back to Eastern Standard Time in the fall.

Six counties each in the northwestern and southwestern regions of Indiana are on Central Time and switch between Central Daylight Time and Central Standard Time.

Only Arizona and Hawaii remain on standard time year round.

Here is a look at Indiana's complicated history with time zones and daylight saving time:

1918: Congress approves the Standard Time Act, putting Indiana in the Central Time Zone.

1919: Standard Time Act of 1918 repealed.

1949: Indiana General Assembly outlaws Daylight Saving Time.

1957: New law passed to make Central Time the official time zone of Indiana.

1961: Indiana legislature repeals the law made in 1957.

1968: Time Life broadcasting leads federal lawsuit to force the observance of daylight saving time, and wins.

1972: The Indiana General Assembly places six counties in Northwest Indiana and six others in Southwest Indiana in the Central Time Zone and the rest of the state on Eastern Time.

2006: The entire state of Indiana becomes the 48th state to observe daylight saving time across the board.

Today: While all of Indiana officially observes daylight saving time, 12 of the 92 counties are on Central Time, with the rest still on Eastern Time.