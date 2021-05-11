DETOURS: How to get around the 18-month North Split closure

INDIANAPOLIS — The North Split will close on by Sunday and remain closed for about 18 months as crews rebuild and reconfigure part of the highway.

This is the second most highly traveled interchange in the state.

The southbound lanes will close between the North Split and Washington Street.

The Indiana Department of Transportation is asking drivers to be patient as their commute will increase and map out alternative routes to prepare.

"When we close it this weekend it is going to take some growing pains, especially for locals to get around," INDOT Communications Director Mallory Duncan said. "So the first couple weeks are probably going to be a little painful as people try to get around and choose their route on a weekday versus weekend and what city streets will work best for me."

Here are some detours.

Google Earth/Photo Provided Overview of North Split detours

INDOT says Interstate 465 will be the main detour.

Google Earth/Photo Provided Detour using Interstate 465

If you're looking to head northeast to Fishers or Castleton, you can take Fall Creek Parkway, which will turn in Interstate 69.

Google Earth/Photo Provided Detour using Fall Creek Parkway and Binford Boulevard

If you're heading towards the Indianapolis International Airport, you can take Interstate 465 or the city streets until you get to Interstate 70 westbound.

Google Earth/Photo Provided Detour using Interstate 70

If you're going south towards Greenwood, you can use I-465 or city streets to get to US 31.

Google Earth/Photo Provided Detour using US 31

The ramps to the interstate from Pine Street and West Street will remain open to help you get around those closures downtown.

You can view more information and updates on the project from INDOT.