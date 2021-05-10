The North Split will close this weekend for 18 months. Here's what that means for Indianapolis traffic.

INDIANAPOLIS — Only a few days remain until Indiana's second-busiest interchange closes for 18 months in Downtown Indianapolis.

The southbound lanes of Interstates 65/70 between the North Split and Washington Street are scheduled to close Saturday, May 15, while the full closure of the North Split is expected to begin Sunday, May 16, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

The North Split project will replace or repair 32 bridges over 3.1 miles of highway, reconfigure traffic patterns and condense the size of the interchange, according to an environmental assessment conducted by INDOT.

INDOT anticipates the North Split reconstruction project will be complete in November 2022.

During the full closure, I-65 and I-70 between the North Split and Washington Street will be closed to all traffic while bridges and roadways are reconstructed as part of the $350 million project.

Motorists will still be able to drive in and out of downtown on the I-70 westbound exit ramp to Michigan and Ohio streets, along with the Pine Street entrance ramp to I-70 eastbound.

Connections from I-65 southbound to I-70 eastbound and I-70 westbound to I-65 northbound will also remain open to traffic during construction.

The Michigan Street exit is currently closed until late spring or early summer, but exits to Ohio and Fletcher streets remain open.

Vermont Street is expected to close between Davidson and Pine streets on Monday, May 17 while bridges are demolished as part of the North Split project. INDOT expects Vermont Street to reopen around Monday, May 31. Eastbound traffic will be detoured to New York Street, while westbound traffic should go to Michigan Street.

INDOT An overview of the North Split reconstruction project.

What will be open and closed?

According to INDOT, I-70 westbound will remain open at the Keystone Avenue interchange during North Split construction. It will also remain open to I-65 northbound traffic and will be available to motorists traveling to the Michigan or Ohio Street exits via collector/distributor ramps.

I-70 westbound will also be accessible from the Washington Street entrance ramp, but it will be closed to through traffic and to I-65 southbound.

Drivers will be able to reach I-70 eastbound from the Pine Street entrance ramp. Detours will be in place as the Michigan Street, New York Street and Vermont Street bridges are reconstructed, but the Pine Street entrance ramp to I-70 eastbound will remain open.

From the airport, all exits will remain open for I-70 eastbound traffic up to Washington Street. On the south side of downtown, the West, Illinois and Meridian Street interchanges will be able to access I-65 southbound and I-65 northbound up until Washington Street. The roadway will be closed to I-70 eastbound through traffic and to I-65 northbound.

Motorists will be able to get to I-65 northbound from the North Illinois Street on ramp. I-65 northbound will remain open from the South Split to the Washington Street exit, but it will not be accessible to through traffic and to I-70 westbound.

I-65 southbound will remain open to I-70 eastbound traffic, except for 45 days in the fall this year when it will close for 45 days. Drivers will be able to reach I-65 southbound from the West Street entrance ramp to I-70 eastbound only, from the Delaware Street entrance ramp to I-70 eastbound and from the Washington Street entrance ramp.

Local streets crossing under the interstate will be closed for overhead construction work at times throughout the reconstruction project.

