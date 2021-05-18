Horizon House hosting underwear drive Tuesday on Monument Circle

INDIANAPOLIS — Horizon House and Downtown Indy, Inc. are partnering for an underwear drive Tuesday on Monument Circle.

There will be a "pit-stop" lane from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on the southwest quadrant of the circle for people to drop off donations contact-free.

Horizon House is in need of sizes small to 3XL of men's and women's new underwear. Horizon House Executive Director Teresa Wessel said they recently had to dip into their clothing fund to fill in the gaps and meet the need.

They are hoping to collect 500 packages of new underwear.

“Each May, we know our friends out at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway drive with speed for 500 miles,” Sherry Seiwert, the president of Downtown Indy, Inc., said in a press release. “So in that same spirit, our goal is to get at least 500 packages of new underwear for the least fortunate in our community. We all work hard so that residents and guests alike can enjoy our beautiful Downtown each May, and part of that includes helping those in need.”

If you can't make it to the collection event but would still like to donate, you can view Horizon House's wishlist.