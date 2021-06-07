DPW crews working overtime to get potholes filled in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works is pulling overtime to get potholes filled around the Circle City this summer.

On Saturday, crews filled 6,244 potholes and resolved more than 500 outstanding service requests, making it the largest single-day total of potholes filled in 2021, according to Indy DPW.

So far this year a total of 162,648 potholes have been filled and 10,986 pothole requests have been resolved.

Much of the success is due, in part, to DPW crew members working overtime on Saturdays to fill pothole requests. The past Saturday was the second Saturday of the year that crews pulled together to get the work done. Around 20 crews were working across the city on Saturday.

Courtesy Indianapolis Department of Public Works Potholes being filled during the first weekend of June in 2021.

According to DPW, pothole requests have been reported less in 2021 than years prior. The City has received 13,427 requests so far this year, which is 17% less than the same time period in 2020 and 61% less than the same time period in 2019.

DPW says the decrease in pothole requests is thanks to its "continued investment in the maintenance and rehabilitation of thoroughfares during the past several years."

"The majority of pothole service requests now being reported are located on residential streets, which is a large reason behind Mayor Hogsett's push to fund residential street improvements through the second phase of his Circle City Forward capital campaign for neighborhood infrastructure, in coordination with the City-County Council," Indy DPW wrote in a release.

The $25 million in additional funding (Proposal 135) to improve residential streets across all 25 districts will be voted on during Monday night's City-County Council meeting.