IU Health to open practice in Indianapolis for adults on Medicare

INDIANAPOLIS — IU Health will open a Connected Care primary care practice on Monday in Indianapolis for adults on Medicare.

The practice will offer services to adults on Medicare, including those managing chronic conditions and address needs beyond care, like social, financial, mental and behavioral health, transportation to appointments and offer prescription affordability assistance, according to a press release from IU Health.

The practice is located at 7140 E. Washington St.

WRTV/Dave Franklin

A physician, advanced practice provider, clinical and administrative staff will initially staff the practice, according to the release. Patients will also have on-site access to a pharmacist, care manager, social worker, behavioral health professional and financial navigator to help with Medicare and Medicaid options.

“This new model of care is part of our value-based care initiative and aims to improve patient outcomes and satisfaction, as well as lower health care costs in an innovative way,” Dr. Greg Kiray, IU Health senior vice president for population health, said in the release.

IU Health intends to open additional Connected Care practices across Indiana. Another practice is located near IU Health Saxony Hospital in Fishers.