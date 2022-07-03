Firefighters warn of fireworks in dry conditions with demonstration

JOHNSON COUNTY — Bargersville firefighters demonstrated the effect that fireworks can have on dry grass by posting a video on their Facebook page on June, 30.

The firefighters warned of the dangers that fireworks in dry conditions can have.

"This could have spread to structures and other property, causing significant damage or injuries." The Facebook post said.

The recent dry conditions and heat have impacted areas around Indiana.

The Indiana Department of Homeland Security advises to "Always use caution when handling anything that produces heat or could produce a spark, but take extra precautions during especially dry weather."