Fountain Square restaurant Pure Eatery closing after 10 years

FOUNTAIN SQUARE — After a decade of serving food and drinks, Pure Eatery announced on Facebook it will close at the end of December.

"We’ve made countless friends and memories, and will miss you all very much," the restaurant wrote on Facebook. "Please stop in over the next few weeks and give some love to our amazing staff that has served up fresh, locally sourced, made from scratch recipes and delicious, original craft cocktails for so many years."

Pure Eatery's announcement is the second Indianapolis-area restaurant to announce its closure this week.

On Monday, Hoagies & Hops announced its downtown Indianapolis location is also closing at the end of the month.

