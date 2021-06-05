DJ Indiana Jones tribute, fundraiser show planned in Fountain Square

INDIANAPOLIS — A memorial fundraiser and tribute event for DJ Indiana Jones is scheduled for later this month in Fountain Square.

Ron Miner, also known as DJ Indiana Jones, was an on-air mixer for RadioNOW 100.9, RadioOne stations, DJ for the Indiana Pacers, and toured with several award-winning artists. He died in December at 50.

From 6-11 p.m. on June 18, the event at HI-FI Annex, an outdoor venue, will celebrate Miner's life and allow guests to enjoy performances from Mudkids, Oreo Jones, 31Svn Crew, Parkour Tortoise, Maxx Alexander, DJ Topspeed, DJ Helicon, DJ MetroGnome, DJ Lockstar, D-Feezy and DJ Evil Dee.

Ryan Hickey, also known as DJ Helicon, said friends and family weren't able to celebrate his life when he died because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This is our time to give Ron the party that he wanted in his honor, in his true style, and harness that energy to raise funds for a charitable cause in which he believed," Hickey said in a press release. "Marlin Jackson's Fight for Life Foundation is the perfect beneficiary of those funds as their mission aligns with Ron's values, and he supported Marlin's work in the community.”

“Ron had the unique persona to impact people from all walks of life, and every generation,” Josh Baker, the co-founder and CEO of HI-FI Indy, said in the release. “His ability to take young talent, both artists and people, and motivate them with his old school hustle was a true gift. Our scene is stronger because of it. I was fortunate enough to be one of the folks who benefitted from his leadership at a young age and still carry that work ethic, and a piece of him, with me every day.”

This show is for all ages, according to the release. Advance tickets for $20 are available for purchase online or at the Hi-FI office.

All proceeds will benefit the Fight for Life Foundation and donations will be accepted online and during the event, according to a press release.

You can learn more about the event online.