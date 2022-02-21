Watch
Free tax prep available at IndyPL's East 38th Street branch

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Public Library's East 38th Street branch will provide free tax preparation help for individuals and families who have a combined income of less than $66,000.

Appointments are available through April 11 from 1-6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. on Fridays at 5420 E. 38th St.

People can schedule an appointment by stopping by the branch or by calling 317-275-4352. They should pick up an intake packet from the branch prior to their appointment. The packets include information on what to bring and a permission form that allows volunteers to take people’s information to complete their taxes.

Tax prep services are provided by Indy Free Tax Prep. Other locations offering free tax prep services in Marion County include the John H. Boner Community Center, Holy Angels Catholic Church and Shepherd Community Center.

Indianapolis Public Library branches will also provide free copies of federal, state and county tax forms for patrons.

The tax filing deadline this year is April 18.

