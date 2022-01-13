Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana seeing urgent need for volunteers

INDIANAPOLIS — Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana is in need of volunteers to build home delivery boxes at its Indianapolis warehouse as COVID-19 has caused many people to cancel their shifts.

The key needs are in the morning of Friday, Jan. 14 and Friday, Jan. 28. In a press release, the food bank said it needs 500 volunteers each week to help serve Hoosiers.

Sarah Estell, the senior director of strategic communications, said it's been several months since it's seen the need for volunteers like it's currently seeing.

“The omicron variant seems to be hitting so many families right now, and that has put us in a position where for the first time, we may be in a position where we don’t have the boxes needed by our neighbors," Estell wrote in the release. "We’re hoping those who are healthy will hear our plea and take a couple of hours to help those who are isolated, quarantining, or lack transportation.”

Estell said volunteering at the food bank is a "safe volunteer experience" because of masks and social distancing.

“If you are feeling well today, please consider signing up for tomorrow morning’s shift,” Estell said.

To see available volunteer shifts and sign up, visit the food bank's website.