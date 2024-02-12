25-year veteran Chris Bailey named new IMPD Chief

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett has named Acting Chief Chris Bailey as the permanent chief.

Bailey was named Acting Chief on January 10 after former chief Randal Taylor transitioned to a new role in the Victims Services Section of IMPD.

The 25-year-veteran of IMPD is from Indianapolis. He is a graduate of George Washington High School on the west side of Indianapolis.

Bailey named Michael Wolley II and Catherine Cummings as his assistant chiefs.

