Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis

Actions

25-year veteran Chris Bailey named new IMPD Chief

Screenshot 2024-02-12 133118.png
WRTV
Screenshot 2024-02-12 133118.png
Posted at 12:59 PM, Feb 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-12 13:32:18-05

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett has named Acting Chief Chris Bailey as the permanent chief.

Bailey was named Acting Chief on January 10 after former chief Randal Taylor transitioned to a new role in the Victims Services Section of IMPD.

The 25-year-veteran of IMPD is from Indianapolis. He is a graduate of George Washington High School on the west side of Indianapolis.

Bailey named Michael Wolley II and Catherine Cummings as his assistant chiefs.

Watch the announcement and swearing in at the top of this article.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Download the WRTV app on all devices!