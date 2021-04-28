Holcomb, Hogsett to speak at Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month kickoff

INDIANAPOLIS — A virtual event will be held at noon Friday to mark the beginning of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett will speak during a one-hour discussion held over Zoom for the Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month Kick-Off and Seat At The Table.

Karrah Herring, the state's chief equity, inclusion and opportunity officer, will also give remarks.

People interested in watching can register online and contact Rupal Thanawala, president of Asian American Alliance Inc., at rthanawala@yahoo.com with questions.

Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month runs from May 1-31.

