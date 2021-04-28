Watch
Holcomb, Hogsett to speak at Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month kickoff

Asian American Alliance Inc.
Asian American Alliance Inc. will host a discussion to kick off Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month on Friday, April 30, 2021.
Posted at 9:41 AM, Apr 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-28 09:41:02-04

INDIANAPOLIS — A virtual event will be held at noon Friday to mark the beginning of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett will speak during a one-hour discussion held over Zoom for the Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month Kick-Off and Seat At The Table.

Karrah Herring, the state's chief equity, inclusion and opportunity officer, will also give remarks.

People interested in watching can register online and contact Rupal Thanawala, president of Asian American Alliance Inc., at rthanawala@yahoo.com with questions.

Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month runs from May 1-31.

