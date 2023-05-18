Horizon House celebrates 35 years of serving the circle City's homeless

INDIANAPOLIS — For over three decades, Horizon House has supported Hoosiers experiencing homelessness by building a foundation to end their challenges.

To celebrate its anniversary, Horizon House invited the community to look at its work and what's in store for the future.

Mayor Joe Hogsett was at Wednesday’s open house and presented a proclamation declaring May 17, 2023 as Horizon House Day in the City of Indianapolis.

"We really take our services to the street," said Horizon House's Executive Director, Teresa Wessel. "So, we meet people where they are."

Wessel has served horizon house for 13 years.

"We've seen in four months of this year what we saw for probably the first five years that I worked here," said Wessel.

On average, Horizon House serves nearly 200 homeless individuals per day through many services.

"Five years ago is when we started our housing program, so that's probably one of the bigger programs that we started and last year we started a peer support specialist program, and that has been hugely successful," Wessel said.

Growth, that is only possible through volunteers and donations.

“Without our community, we wouldn't be able to make it," Kira Maul said.

Maul started out volunteering and donating to Horizon House. Now she leads the mission to generate more resources for the organization.

"Knowing that I’m helping somebody else you know better their future having that second chance having that turnaround,” Maul said. “To see that face and to see that smile and you know that something greater is better coming for that family, it warms my heart."

"Our goal is to become the number one permanent supportive housing provider here in Indianapolis, and so our goal is to have at least 400 households. We have 200, so we're going to double that," said Wessel.

Maul said they are in need of underwater donations.