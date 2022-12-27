Hundreds of IND Airport travelers impacted by flight cancelations

INDIANAPOLIS — Travelers at the Indianapolis International Airport are stranded as thousands of flights are canceled across the country.

On Tuesday, 41 flights out of Indianapolis were canceled — 75% of those were canceled by Southwest Airlines, according to FlightAware.

"I was supposed to go home tonight, but that's not going to happen,” Craig Benson, who was traveling to Atlanta, said.

"I've flown half a million miles, this is the worst experience of my travel life," Mike Seals, traveling from New York, said.

While some travelers decided to wait it out at the airport, others looked to other methods of transportation.

“We just rented a car and we're going to drive across the country. Within about 28 to 30 hours, we will be in California, hopefully," Lorrie Sanford said.

Southwest's website says "We will honor reasonable requests for reimbursement for meals, hotel, and alternate transportation." Here's what else Southwest customers should know:

Can rebook or request a refund for your flight.

Southwest customers who scheduled to fly through Jan. 2 can rebook without paying additional charges or fly standby within 14 days of original travel date between previously booked cities.

Flights can be rebooked on their website or by phone 1-800-I-FLY-SWA.

Refunds can be requested by filling out an online form

You can submit receipts for consideration of reimbursement if impacted by cancelations or “significant delay” between Dec. 24 and Jan. 2

"Basically there is nothing they can do, every flight is canceled until the 31st and they can't fly me out until the 1st," Arielle Lewis, who is trying to travel to Texas, said. "I got a refund and now I am about to figure out where to go from here and I have to go back to work."

TIPS FOR CANCELED OR DELAYED FLIGHTS

If an airline cancels your flight, or if there’s a “significant delay,” you’re entitled to a refund if you choose not to travel, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Whether you are entitled to a refund for a delay depends on many factors – including the length of the delay, the length of the flight, and your particular circumstances, according to the DOT.

If you decide to rebook but you’re experiencing delays, check your airline’s policy.

Some airlines may offer hotel or meal vouchers even if it’s not required by law.

Airlines are more likely to help you out with vouchers if the problem is mechanical or staffing related rather than weather.

Do your research and be nice, but persistent.

Many airlines are waiving change fees if you can travel after the winter storm has passed.

To avoid getting stranded at the airport, check your flight’s status on the airline’s app before leaving the house.

Click here to learn more about your rights when a flight is canceled or delayed

