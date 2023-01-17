IMPD’s Operation Domestic Disruption works to curb the spread of domestic violence

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says they are working to crack down on serious violent offenders and reduce domestic violence in 2023.

Since the beginning of January, IMPD has been working on a project called Operation Domestic Disruption.

The project worked in 3 phases:



Intelligence phase

Operational phase

After action phase



IMPD's goal is to get serious violent offenders off the streets.

“We identified 45 potential targets. Most were serious violent felons that had domestic violent convictions," Lt. Seth Ferrell with IMPD’s Domestic Violence Unit said.

IMPD's results:



16 offenders apprehended for outstanding warrants.

14 taken into custody during the operation.

2 were arrested prior to the operational period.

"Domestic Violence in large part [is] about victim advocacy – getting those victims out of those situations,” Lt. Ferrell said.

Danyette Smith leads the city’s INDY Champions for Domestic Violence Prevention Program.

It launched in January 2022 and works on connecting with domestic violence victims.

“What barriers are continuing to keep you going back in that relationship? We want to be able to identify those barriers based on that victim and that family,” Smith said.

Indianapolis residents like Tracy Clark know all too well the impacts domestic violence can have.

“It’s takes about 7 times on average for a person to leave a domestic violence situation,” Clark said.

Clark now runs her own nonprofit called Clark and Clark.

She is also a current board member for Coburn Place – an organization that provides safe housing for survivors of domestic violence and their children.

Clark’s past has helped shape her career today – knowing first-hand the impacts that domestic violence can have on a family.

“In that relationship, I was impacted by domestic violence for two years,” Clark added.

She found Coburn Place to help get her the resources she needs and help restart her life.

“Prior to the pandemic our numbers were around 4,600 my office investigated a year – we peaked in 2021 just being over 6,000,” Lt. Ferrell said.

Clark had to overcome barriers to get to where she is today.

“There is never a time in the world where you can’t start over,” Clark said.

If you are dealing with a domestic violence situation here are some resources:

National Domestic Violence Hotline

800-799-7233

Beacon of Hope Crisis Center

6920 S. East St. Suite B, Indianapolis, IN 46227

Phone: 317-731-6131

Crisis Line: 317-731-6140

Domestic Violence Network

9245 N Meridian St., Indianapolis, 46260

Phone: 317-872-1086

Firefly Children & Family Alliance

2240 N. Meridian St., Indianapolis, IN, 46208

Phone: 317-634-6341

Crisis Phone: 317-327-2480, 317-327-4969

Silent No More

9245 N. Meridian St., Indianapolis, IN 46260

Phone: 317-728-6733

Coburn Place Safe Haven

604 E. 38th St., Indianapolis, IN 46205

Phone: 317-923-5750

Julian Center

2011 N. Meridian St., Indianapolis, IN 46202

Phone: 317-941-2200

Crisis Phone: 317-920-9320

Salvation Army Ruth Lilly Women & Children's Shelter

540 N. Alabama St., Indianapolis, IN 46204

Phone: 317-637-5551

Indiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence

1915 W. 18th St., Suite B, Indianapolis, IN 46208

Phone: 317-917-3685

