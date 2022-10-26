Survivor shares her story, helps remember those lost to domestic violence

INDIANAPOLIS — At Domestic Violence Network's 32nd Annual Commemoration, Monica Conley once again shared her harrowing story of survival.

Back in the Spring, Conley came forward and shared publicly something she'd been holding onto for around a year: she shot and killed her ex-husband.

She told WRTV, her ex should have been in jail for stalking but was released. He broke into her apartment and surprised her in her bedroom, acting very aggressive. She feared for her life. She shot and killed him. The shooting was ruled self-defense.

She shared her story, hoping to pressure law enforcement officials to do more to protect people who are being stalked, a form of domestic violence.

Conley has turned her pain into purpose. Speaking before the crowd at Tuesday's commemoration, she recounted her story.

"It turns out, it was a new beginning. I walked out of the City-County Building that night with a purpose not known to me just yet. A chance and opportunity to do my part to make sure every other person that I may encounter that is dealing with any form of abuse knows they are not alone," Conley said. "I was drained by what I went through, but I'm now empowered by what I overcame. Too many people have lost their lives to domestic violence. I hope my story saves many more."

Conley read off the names of people the Domestic Violence Network says died because of some form of domestic violence. The deaths happened in central Indiana between June 2021 and May 2022. Their names and some of their stories or obituaries are below.

Nikki Wilhoite

Rachel Cooke

Andrea Aguirre

Davidtra Henderson

Christie Holt

Iva Williams

Savannah Blevins

Jerica Mitchell

Summer Stamps

Vanel Stamps

Janet McIntire

Mark McIntire

Kayla Bowling

Andre Smith

Latia Scott

DaTara Johnson

Debra Medley

Domestic violence resources:

If you, a friend or a loved one need help leaving a partner, email champions@indypsf.org.

Silent No More Inc.: 317-728-6733.

Beacon of Hope Crisis Center: 317-731-6140, beaconofhopeindy.org.

The Julian Center: Crisis line, 317-920-9320; juliancenter.org.

Domestic Violence Network: dvnconnect.org.

Families First: 317-634-6341; familiesfirstindiana.org.

Indiana 211: Call 211 to be connected with resources near you; in211.communityos.org.

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233; thehotline.org.