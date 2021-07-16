Indianapolis airport: Travelers need to arrive two hours early

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis International Airport is urging travelers to arrive at least two hours before their departure time as more people travel this summer.

The Indianapolis International Airport is seeing an increase in summer air travel, especially during the early morning hours, between 5-7 a.m., according to a press release from the airport.

Over the last month, more travelers are flying during this time frame compared to before the pandemic, according to the release. An increase in passenger traffic in the morning is anticipated to continue through the fall.

Because of the increase in passengers, travelers are encouraged to arrive at the airport at least two hours before their departure time.

The airport is reminding travelers the TSA checkpoint A opens at 3:30 a.m. and TSA checkpoint B opens at 4:15 a.m. Airline ticket counters typically open two hours before flight departure, but times will vary.

Travelers are also reminded of these tips to help ensure a safe and smoother travel experience:

