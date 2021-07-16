Indianapolis airport: Travelers need to arrive two hours early

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis International Airport is urging travelers to arrive at least two hours before their departure time as more people travel this summer.
The Indianapolis International Airport is seeing an increase in summer air travel, especially during the early morning hours, between 5-7 a.m., according to a press release from the airport.
Over the last month, more travelers are flying during this time frame compared to before the pandemic, according to the release. An increase in passenger traffic in the morning is anticipated to continue through the fall.
Because of the increase in passengers, travelers are encouraged to arrive at the airport at least two hours before their departure time.
The airport is reminding travelers the TSA checkpoint A opens at 3:30 a.m. and TSA checkpoint B opens at 4:15 a.m. Airline ticket counters typically open two hours before flight departure, but times will vary.
Travelers are also reminded of these tips to help ensure a safe and smoother travel experience:
- Check your flight status with the airline before arriving at the airport. You can also view flight arrival and departure statutes from the airport.
- You can check TSA wait times online.
- Make sure you don't bring prohibited items and remember the 3-11 liquids rule.
- Face masks are required.
- You can learn more about parking options and a contactless parking experience online.
- COVID-19 testing is available at the airport.
- Several shops and restaurants at the airport have adjusted their hours. You can visit businesses in both concourses, regardless of which one you're flying out of, though the concourse connector.