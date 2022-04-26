Watch
Indianapolis Ballet offers free class for those with Parkinson's disease and their caregivers

WRTV's Rafael Sanchez visits a special class at the Indianapolis Ballet helping those with Parkinson's.
Posted at 2:19 PM, Apr 26, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — Every Wednesday, a group of Hoosiers with Parkinson's disease and their caregivers "raise the barre."

Dancers are welcomed into the Indianapolis Ballet Studios for a time of connection and movement.

"The best part is the fellowship between the folks, meeting new people and connecting with them because they have the same disease that I have," Joan Malick said.

"I've met friends that I wouldn't have met any other way," Roger Jenkins, another participant, said. "I have Parkinson's but Parkinson's does not have me."

The Indianapolis Ballet is part of an international community through the Dance for Parkinson’s program.

"Nothing surprises you; it always inspires you," instructor Roberta Wong said. "They achieve things they never thought they would achieve ... this turns out to be a perfect match for what Parkinson's people need."

The free class is offered every Wednesday from 11 a.m. - noon. For more information or to sign up, click here.

