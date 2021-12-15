Indianapolis Christmas tree recycling begins Dec. 25

INDIANAPOLIS — Eight locations around Indianapolis will accept live Christmas trees for recycling beginning Dec. 25.

Trees must be free of ornaments, tinsel, tree stands and all other decorative materials. They will be composted and used as mulch.

Trees will be accepted from dawn until dusk through Monday, Jan. 31. Trees should be dropped off only at the specially designated areas within the following parks:

Broad Ripple Park (1610 Broad Ripple Avenue), East side of the parking lot

Ellenberger Park (5301 East St. Clair Street), Northeast corner by the pool

Garfield Park (2432 Conservatory Drive), near MacAllister Amphitheater

Krannert Park (605 South High School Road), North side of building

Northwestway Park (5253 West 62nd Street), to the left of the entrance

Perry Park (451 East Stop 11 Road), to the left of the Stop 11 main entrance

Riverside Park (2420 East Riverside Drive), by the basketball court

Sahm Park (6801 East 91st Street), near the recycling bins

Last year 6,896 Christmas trees were chipped by Indy Parks.

