You can still cut or buy a live Christmas tree at these central Indiana farms

INDIANAPOLIS — There are several reasons to get a real tree for Christmas instead of an artificial one.

Better air quality inside your home, that fresh pine smell you can't get from an artificial tree and they're the eco-friendly choice that allows you to support a local central Indiana business.

But just like many other things in recent months, live Christmas trees seem to be in high demand with shortages causing some tree farms to close before the beginning of December.

While putting together our list of live tree farms, we noticed several we've shared in the past were already closed for the season - but not all of them.

Below are some of the central Indiana tree farms we found that still have trees available this season.

Clearview Family Christmas Tree Farm: This is a full-service cut-and-carry tree farm in Arlington. They're open to the public on weekends only and take appointments on weekdays.

Dull's Tree Farm: A WRTV newsroom favorite, this Thorntown tree farm has just about everything for everyone. Patrons can choose and cut Canaan Fir, White Pine, and Scotch Pine. Pre-cut trees are also available.

Evans Whispering Pines: Evans Whispering Pines has been selling Christmas trees in central Indiana since 1989! This year the owner says they have a nice selection of Scotch Pine, White Pine and Norway Spruce to choose from. The farm will be open for cutting Sun. through Fri. from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. until their available trees are gone.

Gore's Christmas Trees: Pre-cut live trees are available at this Christmas tent on the north side of Indianapolis. They offer seven different varieties of trees from 5 feet to 19 feet tall.

Jay's Tree Farm: Each tree is priced individually with the average price being $13 per foot at this Mooresville tree farm. Jay's will be open every day through the weekend before Christmas.

Piney Acres Farms: Piney Acres Farms offers both pre-cut and cut-your-own trees. They're open every day through Christmas Eve.

Watts Christmas Tree and Greenery: This Zionsville Christmas tree farm is located at Traders Point Creamery with a variety of live trees available.

