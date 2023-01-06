Indianapolis organization talks about importance of youth mentoring after recent shootings

INDIANAPOLIS — Members of the Indianapolis community are working to help youth as Indianapolis Metro Police report an increase in young shooting victims.

IMPD says in 2021, at least 82 children under the age of 17 were injured in shootings. In 2022, that number was 84.

So far in 2023, there have been three homicide victims who were 15, 16 and 17-years-old.

Kareem and Chrystal Hines run youth mentoring programs for boys and girls as young as six-years-old. Their goal is connect with kids however they can and build positive relationships.

"We make sure they are important, that they know life is beyond the age of 15 and 16. Being 18 is not a senior citizen," Kareem said.

For Chrystal, the cause is personal.

"I have been the family member of victims of gun violence," Chrystal said.

You can sign up for New Breed of Youth (B.O.Y) or the Inner Beauty program and learn more information online.

New B.O.Y. is also launching a 2023 City-wide Youth Sports League & Community Project on Jan. 7. Youth can participate in basketball, flag football and IRON MAN.

In addition to the sports, the program will focus on life lessons and community building.

