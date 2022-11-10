'We are concerned by the trend': Doctors working to slow teen gun violence

INDIANAPOLIS — “What’s going on where kids are out there being shot and falling victim to these types of things is terrible to think about – we are definitely concerned by the trend,” Dr. Cory Showalter, medical director of the emergency department at Riley at IU Health said.

Gun violence among teens and juveniles is a trend that emergency room doctors at Riley Hospital for Children say that they are seeing when it comes to gun violence involving children.

“It’s terrible – they are taking all of our kids – life after life,” Indianapolis resident, David Perry said.

It’s a heartbreaking reality for both people in Indianapolis and Emergency Personnel say it’s hard to grasp.

“When I got down here, I saw a lot more younger people carry guns,” Indianapolis resident Masie Benson said.

A 17-year-old was checked into a hospital early Thursday after being shot, possibly at a gas station on the city's northeast side.

Data from IMPD show that more than 70 children have been involved in gun violence this year.

WRTV’s Homicide Map shows 13 children have been killed this year.

“Unfortunately, we are quite used to seeing gunshot wounds come to the ED – we have a very well-prepared emergency department team and trauma team,” Dr. Showalter added.

Riley Hospital for Children is also a level 1 Pediatric Trauma Center. Officials say they have seen 29 kids in its emergency room this year.

In 2021, officials say they saw 38 kids and in 2020 they saw 27.

“It’s a lot, especially for somebody that is so young,” Benson said.