Indianapolis seeking ideas for future uses of City-County Building

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis officials are asking the public for ideas on possible future uses for the City-County Building.

The City-County Building has housed Marion County's government offices and courts for the past 59 years, but about 50% of the building's workforce will move to the new Community Justice Center in early 2022.

The Community Justice Center at Southeastern Avenue and East Pleasant Run Parkway North Drive will include a new jail and Marion County Courthouse.

The Office of the Controller released a Request for Information on Monday that is "intended to expand the understanding of market demands, design potential, land use opportunity and community support" for the City-County Building, according to a news release.

The Request for Information packet can be viewed online and all submissions should be submitted by email to sonya.seeder@indy.gov by 5 p.m. Oct. 25.

