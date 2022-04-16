Watch
Indianapolis Starbucks closing, relocating due to IU Health hospital construction

An Indianapolis Starbucks is relocating due to construction of a new IU Health hospital.
Posted at 9:20 AM, Apr 16, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis coffee lovers will have to wait a couple of weeks to get their Starbucks off of Capitol Avenue.

As of 11 a.m. on April 15, the Starbucks at 1420 N Capitol Avenue is closed.

IU Health tells WRTV that location is among several businesses that are being moved or razed due to construction of a new, expanded hospital that will consolidate the current Methodist and University Hospitals downtown.

A sign on Starbucks' building says it is moving to 1234 N Capitol Avenue. That location is scheduled to open on May 2.

