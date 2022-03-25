Watch
IU Health reveals plans, design for new, expanded Indianapolis hospital

Provided/Indiana University Health
IU Health shared designed plans for a new hospital in Downtown Indianapolis on Thursday, March 24, 2022.
IU Health new hospital rendering night
Posted at 7:48 AM, Mar 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-25 07:48:45-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana University Health has released design plans for its new hospital that will consolidate the current Methodist and University Hospitals downtown.

The roughly $1.6 billion project will expand the hospital's 16th Street campus by 44 acres. According to plans filed with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Development Commission, the building will either be 14 or 16 floors. The hospital will have an expansive outpatient center and up to 672 private patient rooms.

Starting next week, excavation for the facility's foundation will begin.

PREVIOUS: IU Health outlines plans for $1.6B expansion in Downtown Indianapolis

Development is expected to take four to five years, and IU Health says the design could accommodate a further extension.

Project updates can be found on IU Health's website.

