Indianapolis to London flight not happening in 2022

INDIANAPOLIS — Travelers going through the Indianapolis International Airport may not have a trans Atlantic flight option until 2024, WRTV Investigates has learned.

On Saturday, British Airways confirmed to WRTV that there will be no Indianapolis to London flight in 2022.

Sources tell WRTV Investigates British Airways and the Indianapolis International Airport have been in talks for months.

"We constantly review our routes to match our customers’ needs while operating an efficient network," the airline said in an email statement.

Airport executive director Mario Rodriguez told WRTV last month the airport say 45% business travel passengers before COVID-19. Now, that number has dropped to around 22%.

The international flight on Delta Airlines from Paris to Indianapolis was suspended in March 2020 due to the pandemic.

British Airways will fly to Portland, Oregon and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania next summer.

