Indy Mayoral candidate Jefferson Shreve announces public safety plan

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Mayoral candidate Jefferson Shreve announced his plans to combat violent crimes in Indianapolis on Thursday.

In a press conference, joined by local faith leaders, business leaders and residents, Shreve delivered his public safety plan aimed at safety and curbing violent crimes.

“Crime is rampant in our city and it calls for systemic change. Over the last two months, I’ve met with residents in neighborhoods across Indianapolis, city leaders and members of the state legislature to develop an actionable plan to make our city safe again, and I will start on day one when I take office,” Shreve said.

Shreve's plan stands on six pillars:

Appointing a public safety director who will have a sole focus on security.

Hiring 300 IMPD officers, which would fully staff the department.

Implementing an aggressive strategy to combat gun violence by asking for authority to raise minimum gun purcashing age to 21, requiring a permit to carry and banning assault weapons in Indianapolis

Getting violent offenders off the streets by focusing on IMPD's solve rate

Addressing root-cause issues of crime by increasing mental health resources

Holding people accountable beginning with himself.

“Unlike Joe Hogsett, who has been absent throughout his administration and waited seven and a half years to announce a plan to combat Indianapolis’ epidemic of violent crime, my plan comes just two months after I won the primary election,” Shreve said. “When I’m your mayor, I will take personal responsibility for our city's public safety results.”