Mayor Hogsett announces new plans to combat gun violence in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — As gun violence continues in Indianapolis, with 86 homicides via gunshot in 2023 to date, Mayor Joe Hogsett is working on new initiatives to curb the violence in the streets.

He is doing this in a multi-prong approach.

Among the changes are increased attempts to retain and bring new officers in at IMPD.

New hires at IMPD currently receive a $10k signing bonus. Next year, under the new city budget, first and second year officers will have that $10,000 added to their salaries

Other IMPD officers with 3+ years experience will get a bonus up to $2,500.

The plan also includes a partnership with the United States Attorney's Office. The city will be hiring three city criminal attorneys that will work with US attorneys office to help crack down on those committing these crimes.

These three staff members will be city employees but work for the U.S. Attorney's Office. This is a two-year partnership that will focus on violent crimes and gun violence.

The initiatives also include focus on stricter prosecution — something Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears is in agreement on.

Hogsett also wants to push for new ordinances in the city that would ban military-style guns such as AR-15s, raise the minimum age of those purchasing guns from 18 to 21 and end permitless carry in Marion County.

Though these ordinances could pass, it would require law changes on the state and federal level for the city to be able to enforce.

Hogsett says the passage of these ordinances would help legislators know the needs of the city.

In addition, the city is unveiling a new “I Choose Peace” pledge with Indianapolis Public Safety Foundation to provide outlets for neighbors, organizations and businesses to share why they choose to eject violence and promote peace in their neighborhoods.

