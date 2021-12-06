IndyGo offering free rides on Christmas Day and New Year's Eve

INDIANAPOLIS — IndyGo is offering free rides on Christmas Day and New Year's Eve this year.

Free routes on fixed routes will be available throughout the day on Christmas Day and starting at 8 p.m. on New Year's Eve.

Bus services will operate on a Sunday schedule on Christmas Day and New Year's Day.

In a press release, IndyGo said it's offering the special to help ensure everyone has a safe and accessible travel option during the holidays.

You can plan your trip using Google Maps, the Transit app or online.