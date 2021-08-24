IndyGo Purple Line project gets nearly $81 million from federal grant

INDIANAPOLIS — IndyGo's Purple Line Bus Rapid Transit project got nearly $81 million for construction from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The grant, totaling $80.975 million, from the department's Federal Transportation Administration, represents 50% of the $162 million total costs for the project, according to a press release from IndyGo.

The Purple Line will run 15.2 miles and connect the cities of Indianapolis and Lawrence, improving one of IndyGo's highest ridership and most productive routes, IndyGo President and CEO Inez Evans said in a press release.

“We’re so grateful to the FTA for another huge vote of confidence,” Evans said in the release. “This award means we can finally put years of planning into action for the second BRT line."

The remaining costs for the project will be covered through a combination of local funding from the transit income tax, the Indianapolis Department of Public Works and other federal sources. Contractors are expected to be able to start bidding on construction packages soon.

In addition to the Purple Line, nearly half of the budget will improve infrastructure, including new traffic signals, sidewalks and new or upgraded curb ramps, along 38th Street, according to the release.

A public meeting is planned in January to discuss the construction schedules, according to the release. Construction could begin as early as February 2022 and the route is expected to open in 2024.